Left Menu

Vedanta Completes Acquisition of Japanese Display Glass Manufacturer AvanStrate

Mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd of Friday announced that it has acquired an additional 46.57 per cent stake in Japanese glass substrate manufacturer AvanStrate Inc. With this acquisition, Vedantas total holding in AvanStrate has increased to 98.2 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 22:01 IST
Vedanta Completes Acquisition of Japanese Display Glass Manufacturer AvanStrate
  • Country:
  • India

Mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd of Friday announced that it has acquired an additional 46.57 per cent stake in Japanese glass substrate manufacturer AvanStrate Inc. With this acquisition, Vedanta's total holding in AvanStrate has increased to 98.2 per cent. The transaction is likely to be completed by the first quarter of the current financial year. ''The board of directors of Vedanta Limited on Friday... have approved the acquisition of additional stake of 46.57 per cent in AvanStrate Inc (ASI) (an indirect subsidiary of the Company with 51.63 per cent holding) from HOYA Corporation, Japan through Cairn India Holdings Ltd (CIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company,'' the mining conglomerate said in a filing to the BSE. Vedanta had bought a controlling stake in the Japanese company in 2017 for USD 158 million. The acquisition of AvanStrate aligns with the company's vision of pivoting towards technology and diversifying into hi-tech manufacturing, while expanding its presence in high-growth markets, Vedanta said. Leveraging its expertise and resources, AvanStrate aims to strengthen Vedanta's capabilities to support the burgeoning hi-tech electronics manufacturing industry in India and capitalise on the growing demand for electronic devices in India and globally.

AvanStrate Inc, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leading manufacturer of glass substrates primarily used in the production of electronic devices such as televisions, laptops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other electronic displays. AvanStrate Inc has production facilities in Taiwan and Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024