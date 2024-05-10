You will now be notified of all new messages in Google Chat space

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-05-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 22:50 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is rolling out a new "notify all" functionality for in-line threaded spaces in Google Chat. When you select this option, you will be notified of all new messages in the space including all @ mentions, threads followed, and even threads that you do not follow.

The options within notification settings are being updated to help you better tailor your notifications preferences for in-line threaded spaces

  • All: All new messages and threads
  • Main conversations: All new conversations, and replies to threads you follow
  • For you: Only @mentions and replies to threads you follow
  • None: No notifications

You can update your notification settings in a space by clicking the three dots (more options) next to the space name > Notification settings > select an option for notifications. You can also click the space header > Notifications > select an option for notifications.

For the web, Rapid Release domains will begin seeing the new functionality on May 10, 2024, with an extended rollout that might take longer than 15 days for full visibility. For Scheduled Release domains, a gradual rollout of this feature will begin on June 4, 2024.

For Android, both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains are scheduled for an extended rollout starting on the same date as the web.

On iOS, the gradual rollout for both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains will begin on May 21, 2024, with complete deployment expected within 15 days.

The new Google Chat functionality will be available to all Google Workspace customers and Workspace Individual Subscribers.

