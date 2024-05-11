JSW Steel's Crude Steel Production Remains Stable at 21.21 Lakh Ton in April
JSW Steel's April crude steel production was 21.21 lakh tonnes, marginally higher than 21.13 lakh tonnes in April 2023. Indian production increased to 20.55 lakh tonnes, while JSW Steel USA's production declined slightly.
JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production in April remained almost flat at 21.21 lakh tonnes (LT).
Its consolidated output was 21.13 LT in April 2023, the company said in a filing on Saturday.
In India, the company produced 20.55 LT crude steel against 20.33 LT a year ago.
The production of JSW Steel USA - Ohio fell to 0.66 LT in April from 0.80 LT in the year-ago period. JSW Steel is the flagship business of the USD 23 billion JSW Group.
