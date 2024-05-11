JSW Steel's Crude Steel Production Remains Stable at 21.21 Lakh Ton in April

JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production in April remained almost flat at 21.21 lakh tonnes (LT).

Its consolidated output was 21.13 LT in April 2023, the company said in a filing on Saturday.

In India, the company produced 20.55 LT crude steel against 20.33 LT a year ago.

The production of JSW Steel USA - Ohio fell to 0.66 LT in April from 0.80 LT in the year-ago period. JSW Steel is the flagship business of the USD 23 billion JSW Group.

