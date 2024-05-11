Alva's Education Foundation Hosts Career Expo to Connect Job Seekers and Employers
Alvas Education Foundation in Moodubidire near here, will host a job fair - Pragati on June 8 and 9, the organisers said on Saturday. Collaborating with government bodies and social organisations, Alvas has hosted Udyoga Melas employment fairs across different locations, including Chikkaballapura, Mangaluru, Belthangady, and Bantwala, the organisers said.
Alva's Education Foundation in Moodubidire near here, will host a job fair - 'Pragati' on June 8 and 9, the organisers said on Saturday. Outlining the idea behind 'Pragati,' Vivek M Alva of Alva's Education Foundation, said at a press conference here that the aim of the job fair was to facilitate employment opportunities for the rural and marginalised population.
The forthcoming edition of 'Pragati,' the 14th in the series of employment drives, would see collaboration with top recruiters across major sectors, including IT, ITeS, manufacturing, banking, finance, hospitality and healthcare among others. Collaborating with government bodies and social organisations, Alvas has hosted 'Udyoga Melas' (employment fairs) across different locations, including Chikkaballapura, Mangaluru, Belthangady, and Bantwala, the organisers said.
