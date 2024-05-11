Left Menu

Alva's Education Foundation Hosts Career Expo to Connect Job Seekers and Employers

Alvas Education Foundation in Moodubidire near here, will host a job fair - Pragati on June 8 and 9, the organisers said on Saturday. Collaborating with government bodies and social organisations, Alvas has hosted Udyoga Melas employment fairs across different locations, including Chikkaballapura, Mangaluru, Belthangady, and Bantwala, the organisers said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:49 IST
Alva's Education Foundation Hosts Career Expo to Connect Job Seekers and Employers
  • Country:
  • India

Alva's Education Foundation in Moodubidire near here, will host a job fair - 'Pragati' on June 8 and 9, the organisers said on Saturday. Outlining the idea behind 'Pragati,' Vivek M Alva of Alva's Education Foundation, said at a press conference here that the aim of the job fair was to facilitate employment opportunities for the rural and marginalised population.

The forthcoming edition of 'Pragati,' the 14th in the series of employment drives, would see collaboration with top recruiters across major sectors, including IT, ITeS, manufacturing, banking, finance, hospitality and healthcare among others. Collaborating with government bodies and social organisations, Alvas has hosted 'Udyoga Melas' (employment fairs) across different locations, including Chikkaballapura, Mangaluru, Belthangady, and Bantwala, the organisers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024