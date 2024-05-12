Airlines Honor Mothers with Heartfelt Gestures on Mother's Day

Several airlines celebrated International Mother's Day on Sunday with special messages, mementoes and meals on board for the passengers.

Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo are some of the airlines that observed the day, which comes on the second Sunday of May each year, in different ways, officials of the airlines said.

IndiGo gifted mementoes to passengers who are mothers on board, while Akasa Air launched a special meal for the fliers and Air India posted a video message on its social media handles to wish all mothers.

Café Akasa, the onboard meal service of Akasa Air, has launched a special meal for passengers. This curation features a delicious North Indian style Masala Paneer Paratha served with sweet and sour mango chutney, accompanied by sooji halwa and a choice of beverage, the airlines said in a statement.

The offering will be available throughout May 2024, across the airline's network and can be pre-booked on its website or mobile app, it said.

Since the launch of operations in August 2022, the airline has introduced specially curated monthly meal options that are inspired by regional specialities associated with celebrations during popular festivals and special occasions such as Makar Sankranti, Valentine's Day, Holi, Eid, Mother's Day, International Yoga Day, Monsoon season, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas, among others.

Air India posted a video on social media to spread the message of Mother's Day to all.

Similarly, IndiGo also posted a video which shows a cabin crew of a particular flight wishing all mothers on board and also handing small mementoes in the form of postcards to them. ''This is how we celebrated the day,'' a source in the airline said.

