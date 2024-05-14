Unlock Global Opportunities: Invest in Home Abroad Programs for a World of Possibilities

In an interconnected world, the concept of citizenship has evolved beyond borders. Are you and your family looking to migrate abroad? If yes, you can explore residence by investment opportunities offered by various countries. The idea is simple. You either invest in a real estate or invest in a business abroad. In return, you and your family is granted a residence visa. After a few years of investment, you and your family can apply for permanent residence. Every country offers a unique plan. It is a true win-win for families and countries. Families gain the chance to start a new life in thriving economies with an access to a higher quality of life. And the host countries enjoy an economic boost from the influx of new capital and skills. Immigrans Global, an Immigration Consultancy Company is excited to announce an upcoming webinar scheduled for Friday, 24th May, which will cover a range of residence by investment programs available in Portugal, Dubai, Latvia, the UK, the US and Greece. Designed for individuals looking to explore global living opportunities, this informative session will provide detailed insights into each country's opportunities, benefits, and requirements. To learn more about the webinar or to register, please click on https://immigransglobal.com or reach out at info@immigransglobal.com or call on +91 98201 20154.

Now, let's look into the residence by investment programs that are offered in Portugal, Dubai, Latvia, the UK, the US, and Greece.

1. Portugal: The European Gem • For Portugal Golden Visa, invest a minimum €500,000 into Portuguese Alternative Investment Fund or Venture Capital Fund or invest equivalent amount in a Portuguese business that is generating 10 employment in Portugal; • For Portugal D2 visa, applicant must start and operate a business in Portugal. It is recommended to invest substantial amount starting from €200,000 or more, in order to increase the chances of a successful visa application.

Benefits: Visa-free travel within the Schengen area; Opportunity for PR and citizenship after specified period; Portugal Passport holders get visa free access to 159 countries 2. United Arab Emirates: Dynamic Hub • For 2-year Investor Property Visa, an investor is required to own a property in the UAE worth minimum AED 750,000; • For 5-year or 10-year Golden Visa, an investor is required to invest minimum AED 2 million in a property or in an investment fund accredited in the UAE. Benefits: Opportunity for long-term residency and potential citizenship by naturalization (by living for 30 years); UAE Passport holders get visa free access to 140 countries.

3. Latvia: The Baltic Haven • An investor is required to invest at least €50,000 in a legitimate business set up in Latvia that is paying taxes every year. Further, the applicant needs to donate €10,000 to the country's budget as a one-time payment; • Minimum investment of €250,000 in a real estate. Benefits: Visa-free travel within the Schengen area; Opportunity for PR and citizenship after specified period; Latvian Passport holders get visa free access to 148 countries 4. UK: A Timeless Haven • The UK Innovator Visa offers entrepreneurs opportunity to start a new business in the UK or start their existing business in the UK for the first time; • The business plan must be approved by the UK government approved endorsement body; • Earlier the businesses were required to have a minimum £50,000 to invest in the business. The UK Government has waived the stated requirement. However, the applicant needs to prove that they have sufficient funds to invest in business idea which is genuine, innovative and original.

Benefits: UK Innovator Visa is granted for 3 years; Visa is further renewable and could lead to settlement in the UK; 2-4 founders can apply under one application with their dependents; UK passport holders get visa free access to 155 countries. 5. US: The Land of Opportunity • The investment must be in a commercial enterprise operating in the US; • The Commercial enterprise must generate full time employment for minimum 10 qualifying employees; • An US EB-5 visa investor must invest a minimum USD$ 800,000 at the targeted employment area (rural area or an area that has experienced high unemployment) or USD$ 1.05 million in other projects. Benefits: Investor's spouse and unmarried children under 21 years get eligible to secure Green Cards for 5 years; US passport holders are allowed visa free access to 150 countries 6. Greece: A Mediterranean Paradise • Investors need to invest in Greek real estate starting at a minimum of €250,000#; • Make a minimum capital investment of €400,000 in the Companies having registered office in Greece; or • Make a minimum investment of €800,000 in Greek Financial Institution or minimum €400,000 in Greek government bonds.

#The Greek Government has proposed to increase the minimum investment from €250,000 to €400,000 from August onwards. Investors may still apply under the current €250,000, if they pay a 10% deposit by 31st August, 2024 and finalise their investment by 31st December, 2024.

Benefits: Visa-free travel within the Schengen area; Opportunity for PR and citizenship after specified period; Greek Passport holders get visa free access to 155 countries. Seize the Opportunity Each residence by investment program offers its own set of criteria, benefits, and opportunities. By carefully considering their goals, preferences, and financial capabilities, individuals can embark on a journey towards a brighter future in a new land.

