YouTube to block Hong Kong protest anthem videos after court order

Alphabet's YouTube on Tuesday said it will comply with a Hong Kong court decision and block access to 32 video links deemed to be prohibited content. The action follows a government application granted by Hong Kong's Court of Appeal requesting the ban of a protest anthem called "Glory to Hong Kong."

In comments criticizing the court order, YouTube said the ruling would raise skepticism around the Hong Kong government's work to foster the digital economy and reclaim its reputation as a predictable place for doing business. "We are disappointed by the Court's decision but are complying with its removal order," YouTube said in a statement. "We'll continue to consider our options for an appeal, to promote access to information."

A spokesperson for YouTube, part of Mountain View-based Alphabet, said the geoblocking of videos would take effect immediately for viewers in Hong Kong, following an injunction that deemed the content to be "prohibited publications." Eventually, links to the videos will no longer show up on Google Search in Hong Kong as the company's systems process the changes, YouTube said.

The company said it shared human rights groups' concern that the content ban could chill free expression online.

