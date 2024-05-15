Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields lower before US CPI hurdle

Italy's 10-year yield was lower by 1.9 basis points at 3.86%, and the gap between Italian and German bunds widened to 133 bps. The spread between U.S. 10-year Treasuries and German bunds widened slightly to 191 bps.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-05-2024 12:05 IST
Euro zone bond yields lower before US CPI hurdle
Germany's 10-year bund yield was slightly lower on Wednesday but remained above 2.5% before key U.S. consumer prices data that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs this year and by how much. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was down 2.0 basis points to 2.52%.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to changes in European Central Bank rate expectations, was little changed at 2.98%.

The spread between U.S. 10-year Treasuries and German bunds widened slightly to 191 bps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

