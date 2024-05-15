Amazon Bedrock generative AI service now available in AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region

Amazon Bedrock - a fully managed service that helps customers build and scale generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications with foundation models - is generally available in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region.

"We want to provide organisations in India with the performant, cost-effective infrastructure they need to build with generative AI. The availability of Amazon Bedrock in India will further spur innovation that large enterprises, startups, independent software vendors, and public sector organisations are building in India, and complement their efforts to upskill their talent in generative AI," said Shalini Kapoor, Chief Technologist–APJ Public Sector, Director - Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia.

Using Amazon Bedrock, organizations in India can take advantage of the latest generative AI innovations with easy access to a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies like AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, Mistral AI, Stability AI, and Amazon. Additionally, this service is serverless, which means you don't have to manage any infrastructure, and you can securely integrate and deploy generative AI capabilities into your applications using the AWS services you are already familiar with.

Max Life Health Insurance, India's leading private life insurer, and IT solutions firm Shellkode are among the customers and AWS Partners welcoming the launch of Amazon Bedrock in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, AWS said on Wednesday.

"We are excited about helping customers accelerate generative AI innovation across all industries with Amazon Bedrock. Take the financial services industry, for example, trading firms could supercharge their trading algorithms with generative AI to continually optimise trading strategies based on real-time portfolio performance and evolving market conditions," said V.G. Sundar Ram, Head of Business Development, AWS India and South Asia.