SAIL to allow employees to work away from designated workplace

Steel maker SAIL on Wednesday said it has come up with a new policy where employees can work from any place other than their designated work places. The work from other than workplace policy was launched by the company's Chairman Amarendu Prakash on Tuesday in the national capital, SAIL said in a statement.

''Under the policy, an employee will be allowed to work from other than workplace on undertaking a prescribed self-development activity,'' the company said.

