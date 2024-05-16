Left Menu

Musk scheduled to visit Indonesia for Starlink launch, ministers says

Tycoon Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, is scheduled to visit Indonesia to launch its satellite unit Starlink this Sunday, according to two cabinet ministers. Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, a close ally of President Joko Widodo, said Musk would launch the service on the holiday island of Bali alongside the Indonesian leader.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:43 IST
Musk scheduled to visit Indonesia for Starlink launch, ministers says

Tycoon Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, is scheduled to visit Indonesia to launch its satellite unit Starlink this Sunday, according to two cabinet ministers.

Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, a close ally of President Joko Widodo, said Musk would launch the service on the holiday island of Bali alongside the Indonesian leader. While Indonesian officials have several times previously announced Musk would visit the country to attend events or discuss possible investments by his auto firm Tesla, this would be his first in-person visit.

He has spoken before via video link at a conference held in Indonesia. Musk is also scheduled to speak at the World Water Forum in Bali, Luhut said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Starlink launch will be held at a clinic in Bali's capital Denpasar, where Musk was scheduled to sign an agreement on connectivity for the health sector, Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi told Reuters on Thursday. Starlink's Indonesia representatives could not immediately be reached for confirmation of the Musk visit and the company did not immediately respond to an email sent outside of U.S. business hours.

Starlink secured a permit to commercially offer its internet services in Indonesia earlier this month for retail consumers, Budi told Reuters last week. Starlink will cooperate with local network access providers and Indonesia expects the firm to provide internet services to its remote areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024