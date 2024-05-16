Left Menu

Tech Mahindra and IBM Join Forces to Drive Innovation with GenAI Adoption

Tech Mahindra and IBM partner to help businesses adopt generative AI (GenAI) responsibly. By integrating TechM's amplifAI and IBM's watsonx, enterprises can access new GenAI and governance capabilities. The collaboration aims to expand the reach of watsonx and support use cases like code modernization, digital labor, and customer service.

IT company Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has collaborated with IBM to assist businesses worldwide in responsibly accelerating the adoption of generative AI (GenAI). Under the partnership, TechM amplifAI and IBM watsonx will integrate to bring new GenAI and governance capabilities to enterprises, according to a company statement.

''Our work with Tech Mahindra is expected to expand the reach of watsonx, allowing even more customers to build trustworthy AI as we seek to combine our technology and expertise to support enterprise use cases such as code modernisation, digital labour, and customer service,'' IBM Ecosystem General Manager Kate Woolley said.

