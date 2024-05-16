Motorola Unveils the edge 50 Fusion: Flagship-Grade Photography at an Unbelievable Price

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The motorola edge 50 Fusion boasts a 50MP camera with most advanced Sony LYTIA™ LYT-700C sensor in the segment, all pixel instant focus technology, Optical image stabilization, 4K video recording and more.

• motorola edge 50 Fusion will go on sale at an effective price starting at just Rs 20,999* for 8GB variant and Rs 22,999* for the 12GB variant on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.​ ​ Motorola, India's fastest growing~ Android brand, today launched the motorola edge 50 Fusion as the latest addition to its premium edge franchise. The motorola edge 50 Fusion disrupts the sub 25K smartphone segment with its numerous segment best features. It comes with the segment's most advanced Sony-LYTIA™ 700C sensor in its primary camera, segment's only IP68 underwater protection with Smart Water touch technology, and segment's brightest 144Hz 10-bit pOLED 3D curved display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protection. Additionally, the motorola edge 50 Fusion also boasts the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB in-built RAM and 256GB Storage, a 68W blazing fast charger for its massive 5000mAH battery and assured 3 OS upgrades along with 4 years of security updates. Additionally, pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging and product design, the smartphone comes in an eco-friendly packaging, which is plastic-free and uses recycled and recyclable materials.

The motorola edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a 50MP 2.0µm Ultra Pixel Main OIS Camera with segment's most advanced Sony LYTIA™ LYT-700C sensor for ultrafast performance in darker environments. The 50MP camera delivers outstanding nighttime photos owing to its 2.0µm Ultra Pixel technology which captures more light and gives 4x better light sensitivity owing to its 1.5x large pixels. The primary camera also comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) which automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement and produces crystal clear images. The secondary camera is a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera that has 120° POV for wider ultrawide shots and fits 4x more of the scene in the frame. The secondary camera also features Macro Vision which is integrated to bring the user 4X closer to the subject than a standard lens. Both rear cameras support 4K video recording as well. Additionally, the edge 50 Fusion features a 32MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology which supports 4K video recording, the segment's only selfie camera to do so. Quad Pixel technology combines every four pixels into one for 4x better low-light sensitivity and brilliant results no matter the lighting conditions.

The motorola edge 50 Fusion flaunts a premium endless edge design with perfectly integrated camera housing and segment's only IP68 underwater protection with Smart Water Touch technology for seamless display operation. The symmetrical curved inlay makes it comfortable to hold, aligning perfectly with the natural contours of the user's hands. Being one of the lightest smartphones in the segment, the ultra-thin motorola edge 50 Fusion weighs a mere 175g and is just 7.9mm thick. The device comes in 3 trending Pantone Curated Colours with 3 different finishes, which are as follows: Marshmallow Blue vegan leather finish for a soft and tactile feel, Hot Pink vegan suede finish with an added touch of luxury and Forest Blue color in a sophisticated PMMA (Acrylic Glass) finish.

The beautiful endless edge design extends beyond the rear and to the front with segment's brightest 144Hz 10-bit pOLED curved screen display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Protection and a peak brightness of 1600 NITS. The motorola edge 50 Fusion's 6.67'' pOLED display with infinite contrast and cinematic color makes watching videos and playing games a delightful experience. Additionally, the lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling websites feel smooth and seamless.

Powering a stunning display and other features is the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor, a 4nm chipset reaching AnTuTu score up to 630K. This processor provides accelerated performance, faster GPU/CPU speed, and faster 5G with support of higher resolution videos with unbelievable battery efficiency. The motorola edge 50 Fusion comes with up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, providing tons of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. It also supports up to 15 5G bands and WiFi 6.

The motorola edge 50 Fusion equips a massive 5000mAH battery and a 68W TurboPower™ charger which gives users ample power for a day's usage in just 15 minutes of charge. It also keeps the device running for up to 30 hours. Staying at par with the display, the stereo speakers on the motorola edge 50 Fusion come with Dolby Atmos® with Hi-res audio, which gives an immersive, multidimensional audio experience.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, "We are thrilled to introduce the motorola edge 50 Fusion, representing a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to our valued customers. Our focus towards delivering meaningful innovation reflects in the exceptional camera and groundbreaking design of the edge 50 Fusion as it sets a new standard for excellence in the smartphone industry. We are confident that the edge 50 Fusion will exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression on consumers as we continue to shape the future of mobile technology." Additionally, the motorola edge 50 Fusion also features Hello UI based on latest Android 14 with assured 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of SMR updates boasting numerous software experiences. These software experiences include Moto Connect which allows users to use apps on a desktop display, giving them more space to work and play. Ready For enables users to access their phone apps and PC files all on the same screen for more ease. Moto Secure with ThinkShield® enhances protection at every level from the factory to the phone.

To know more about the product, visit: Motorola webpage - https://www.motorola.in/smarthphones-motorola-edge-50-fusion/p Flipkart Teaser page - https://www.flipkart.com/moto-edge50-fusion-coming-soon-store Flipkart Product page - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-50-fusion/p/itm7d39b15599c7e?pid=MOBGXTYZEZSZQE7W ~As per IDC Q1 2024 report Availability: The motorola edge 50 Fusion is available in three stunning PantoneTM colour variants, Marshmallow Blue vegan leather finish, Hot Pink in vegan suede finish and Forest Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish. The smartphone will go on sale from 22nd May 2024, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Pricing: For 8GB+128GB variant, Launch Price: INR 22,999 Effective Price with offers: INR 22,999 INR 20,999* For 12GB+256GB variant, Launch Price: INR 24,999 Effective Price with offers: INR 24,999 INR 22,999* *T&C Apply. Limited period offer. Affordability Offers~: 1. Rs 2000 Instant Bank discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions OR 1. Rs 2000 Exchange bonus on exchange of any old phone (on Flipkart only) 2. Additional No Cost EMI offer upto 9 Months starting at 2,334/ per month on ICICI Bank cards Operator Offers: Total Benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Reliance Jio.

Jio Cashback up to Rs 2000 + Additional Offers up to Rs 8000. T&C apply • Cashback - Valid on Prepaid recharges of Rs 399 (Rs 50 * 40 vouchers) • Additional Partner offers: • Swiggy: Discount of Rs 125 off on Rs 299 on Food Orders • Ajio: Flat Rs 200 off on min transaction of Rs 999 • Easemytip: Upto Rs 1500 off on Flights • EaseMyTrip: Upto Rs 4000 off on Hotels • AbhiBus: 25% off up to Rs 1000 on Bus Bookings To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-edge50-fusion-offer-2024 Detailed Marketing Specifications Operating System Android™ 14 System Architecture / Processor Qualcomm SM7435-AB Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4 nm), Octa-core (4x2.40 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x1.95 GHz Cortex-A55), Adreno 710 Memory 8GB | 12GB RAM Storage 128GB | 256GB built-in | Non Expandable Body 3D PMMA | PU Vegan Leather Dimensions 162 x 73.1 x 7.8mm (PMMA) 162 x 73.1 x 7.9mm (Vegan Leather) Weight Around 175 g Water protection* IP 68 Display 6.67'' Display Technology pOLED Endless Edge Display| 144Hz refresh rate | 10 bit | 100% DCI P3 | 1600 Peak Nits | 1200 HBM Nits| Punch Hole | Game Mode 360Hz | Aqua Touch | 720Hz PWM/DC Dimming Display Protection Corning Glass 5 | SGS Low Blue Light | SGS Low Motion Blur Display Resolution Full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) | 395ppi Display Aspect Ratio 20:9 Display Screen-to-body ratio Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 92% Battery 5000mAh Charging TurboPower™ 68W Bands (by model)* 5G: NR band n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 | 4G: LTE band 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42 | 3G: WCDMA band 1/2/5/8/19 | 2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8 Main Rear Camera 50MP Sony Lytia 700C f/1.8 aperture 1.0μm pixel size | Ultra Pixel Technology for 2.0μm Quad PDAF - All Pixel Focus Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Camera 2 13MP Ultrawide angle (120° FOV) Macro Vision f/2.2 aperture 1.12μm pixel size PDAF Flash Single LED flash Rear camera software Ultra-Res Dual Capture Spot Color Night Vision Macro Vision Portrait Live Filter Panorama AR Stickers Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure) Smart Composition Auto Smile Capture Google Lens™ integration Active Photos Timer High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x) RAW Photo Putput HDR Burst Shot Assistive Grid Leveler Watermark Barcode Scanner Quick Capture Tap Anywhere to Capture Rear camera video capture Rear main camera: UHD @30fps, UHD 20:9@30fps 3840x1728, FHD@30fps, FHD 20:9@30fps 1920x864, FHD@60fps, FHD 20:9@60fps 1920x864 Rear macro camera: ''UHD @30fps, UHD 20:9@30fps 3840x1728, FHD@30fps, FHD 20:9@30fps 1920x864'' Rear camera video software Dual Capture Spot Color Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse) Macro Slow Motion Video Stabilization Video Snapshot Efficient Videos Front camera hardware 32MP f/2.4 aperture 0.7μm pixel size | Quad Pixel Technology for 1.4μm Front camera software Dual Capture Spot Color Portrait Live Filter Group Selfie Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure) Auto Smile Capture Gesture Selfie Active Photos Face Beauty Timer Selfie Animation RAW Photo Output HDR Assistive Grid Leveler Selfie Photo Mirror Watermark Burst Shot Tap Anywhere to Capture Front camera video capture ''UHD @30fps, UHD 20:9@30fps 3840x1728, FHD@30fps, FHD 20:9@30fps 1920x864'' Front camera video software Dual Capture Spot Color Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse) Face Beauty Video Snapshot Efficient Videos SIM Card Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs) FM Radio Yes Speakers Stereo speakers Sound Certification Dolby Atmos | HiRES Microphones 2 Headset Jack 3.5mm headset jack Bluetooth® Technology Bluetooth® 5.2 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot Ports Type-C port (USB 2.0) NFC Yes Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Sensors Fingerprint on display, Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, SAR sensor, Sensor Hub, E-Compass Security FoD FPS | Face unlock | Moto Secure | Thinkshield for mobile Inbox Accessories* Protective cover, 68W charger, USB cable, guides, SIM tool SW Upgrade Policy 3 Years OS Upgrade 4 Years SMRs Hello UI Personalize: Theme, Wallpaper Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-Finger Screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick Up to Silence, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split, Quick Launch Play: Media Controls, Gametime Tips: Take a Tour, What's New in Android 14 Voice control Google Assistant SW Unique Experience Moto Connect (wireless) | Moto Unplugged | Ready For Colors (Internal Name) Forest Blue (PMMA), Hot Pink (PU Vegan leather) & Marshmallow Blue (PU Vegan leather) Device name motorola edge 50 Fusion Legal Disclaimers About Lenovo & Motorola Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

