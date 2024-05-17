Canon's UVgel Printer Range Now Compatible with SAi Flexi Software

Canon's UVgel roll-to-roll printer range, encompassing the Colorado 1600 series and the newly introduced Colorado M-series, is now seamlessly integrated with SAi Flexi, an all-in-one design, print, and cut software tailored for sign and print providers. SAi's latest offering, Flexi Complete, supports all models within the Colorado range, enabling smooth integration into advanced production workflows.

SA International (SAi), a leading provider of design-to-production software, has unveiled Flexi Complete, equipped with drivers for the entire Colorado lineup, including the 1630, 1640, 1650, M3 [W], and M5 [W] models. This updated software supports both white and multilayer printing, incorporating compatibility with Canon's FLXfinish+ technology. FLXfinish+ empowers users to produce prints with matte, gloss, or combined matte and gloss finishes without additional varnish.

Capable of driving up to five printers simultaneously and multiple cutters, SAi Flexi offers a comprehensive solution for designing, printing, cutting, and print & cut operations. The addition of the cross-platform 'Flexi Designer' enhances user experience, facilitating a seamless workflow from design to production. SAi Flexi features an intuitive white printing workflow, allowing for the creation and customization of white layers, while its robust 64-bit RIP architecture ensures optimal performance in advanced color management, spot color mapping, Pantone matching, true-shape nesting, and banner finishing.

The Colorado M-series, a modular 1.6m roll-to-roll printer available with Canon UVgel white ink, offers enhanced productivity and a wider range of applications. Canon's UVgel ink formulation enables rapid build-up of dense and opaque white images in fewer passes compared to traditional printing technologies. Additionally, UVgel ink minimizes production challenges associated with white ink, such as nozzle-cleaning and maintenance issues, resulting in smoother printing, reduced ink usage, and increased productivity.

Mathew Faulkner, Director of Marketing & Innovation at Canon EMEA's Wide Format Printing Group, emphasizes Canon's commitment to open systems, allowing partners and customers to seamlessly integrate Canon printers into their workflows. Faulkner highlights the collaboration with SAi, enabling Canon sales partners to offer SAi Flexi as their preferred RIP software for driving Canon Colorado printers.

Radisa Peric, Flexi Product Manager at SA International, expresses pride in providing full support for the Colorado UVgel roll-to-roll printer range, citing SAi Flexi's widespread adoption in sign and print shops worldwide.

The Colorado M-series will be showcased at drupa 2024 on Canon's stand in Hall 8A, B41-1 – B41-8. For more information on Canon's Large Format printing solutions, visit the website https://apo-opa.co/4bitykQ.