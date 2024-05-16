Mahindra Scorpio-N and AJAI Embark on a Journey to Showcase India's Transformative Road Infrastructure

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, unveiled the 'Bharat Drive', a pioneering event in collaboration with the Automotive Journalists Association of India (AJAI). At the forefront of this initiative is the Mahindra Scorpio-N, revered as the 'Big-Daddy of SUVs.' The drive will focus on the narrative along India's roads of progress, amidst the backdrop of the nation's vibrant democratic process, while celebrating the significant infrastructural developments in the country.

The Bharat Drive was kicked off with a ceremonial flag-off at Mahindra's manufacturing facility in Kandivali, Mumbai. It was attended by founders and key members of AJAI alongside editors from twelve leading automotive publications. This gathering highlights a collective commitment to illuminate India's Roads of Progress, showcasing the nation's strides in infrastructure and development.

The drive will showcase remarkable landmarks of national pride and infrastructural advancement. It will span from India's inaugural expressway connecting Ahmedabad and Vadodara to the monumental Samruddhi Mahamarg. Additionally, it will also feature the world's largest solar project at Bhadla and the extraordinary Sela Tunnel, perched at a breathtaking 13,000 feet above sea level. Each location demonstrates the economic progress, connectivity, and convenience that these infrastructural marvels have brought to the country.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, ''The Bharat Drive not only showcases India's infrastructural prowess but also highlights the capabilities of the Scorpio-N, designed to conquer diverse terrains with ease. With its unmissable design, thrilling performance, advanced technology, intuitive features, superior comfort, and uncompromised safety, the Scorpio-N embodies the spirit of innovation and resilience that drives our nation forward. This initiative allows us to demonstrate our leadership and our commitment to enhancing India's growth story.'' Yogendra Pratap Singh, President of AJAI and Editor of Auto Today said, ''The Bharat Drive in collaboration with Mahindra Automotive and supported by JK Tyre, is a showcase of the narrative about India's ambition and collective progress. The vehicle chosen for 10,000km plus drive, the Scorpio-N stands as a symbol of strength and reliability, qualities that resonate with the spirit of this drive. Through our collaboration, we aim to highlight the critical role of infrastructure and technology in shaping our nation.'' Social Media Addresses for Mahindra Scorpio-N: • Brand website: https://auto.mahindra.com/suv/scorpio-N • Twitter: @MahindraScorpio • YouTube: youtube.com/mahindrascorpio • Instagram: @mahindra.scorpio.official • Facebook: @MahindraScorpio • Hashtag: #BigDaddyOfSUVs About Mahindra Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room.

About AJAI The Automotive Journalists Association of India (AJAI) brings together the leading media professionals in the automotive sector from around the country onto a national platform to collectively and wholistically address the most pressing issues of the day. In addition, AJAI aims to encourage and mentor young automotive journalists, as well as provide support to the veterans of our industry. AJAI is also the proud custodian of the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) and Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) Awards – the most coveted and prestigious awards in the Indian automotive industry, with a legacy of honoring excellence and innovation.

You can write to us on: automediaenquiries@mahindra.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414680/Bharat_Drive__Mahindra_AJAI.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)