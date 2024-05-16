Left Menu

16-05-2024
Chemplast Sanmar's chemicals division signs LoI with a global agrochemical firm
The custom manufactured chemicals division of city-based Chemplast Sanmar Ltd has signed a Letter of Intent with a global agrochemical company, to manufacture an advanced intermediate for a new pipeline ''active ingredient'', the company said on Thursday.

The chemicals division manufactures advanced intermediates and active ingredients for global agrochemical, pharmaceutical and fine chemical companies. The division has invested in state-of-the-art production blocks, research and development facilities to handle a wide range of processes.

Advance intermediate means an organic chemical that is used to make the final active ingredient.

''Today, we are pleased to announce that we have signed a Letter of Intent for the supply of an advanced intermediate for a new pipeline Active Ingredient. This is the 4th Letter of Intent for the supply of an advanced intermediate for a new pipeline Active Ingredient. This development further reiterates our customers' confidence in Chemplast Sanmar's wide range of chemical process and R&D capabilities,'' said company Deputy Managing Director Krishna Kumar Rangachari in a statement.

''This win is the outcome of the hard work and perseverance of our talented team of chemists and engineers and is also a reflection of our commitment to grow this business'' he said.

The manufacturing would commence in the phase II of multi-purpose production block at the company's facility located near Hosur and commercial supplies expected to begin in 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

