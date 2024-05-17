Left Menu

Doping-Kenyan distance runner Kwemoi banned six years for blood doping

The Athletics Integrity United (AIU) banned Kenyan distance runner Rodgers Kwemoi for six years, citing 18 instances of suspected blood doping following abnormalities in his athlete biological passport.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:24 IST
The Athletics Integrity United (AIU) banned Kenyan distance runner Rodgers Kwemoi for six years, citing 18 instances of suspected blood doping following abnormalities in his athlete biological passport. Most of the incidents, which spanned from July 2016 through September 2022, occurred ahead of major competitions, according to the AIU, which said Kwemoi "engaged in a deliberate, systematic, and sophisticated doping regime".

Reuters was not immediately able to locate Kwemoi and Athletics Kenya did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kwemoi, whose signature event is the 10,000 metres, took bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and finished fourth at the 2019 world championships.

