IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs CSK
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli c Mitchell b Santner 47 Faf du Plessis run out (Santner) 54 Rajat Patidar c Mitchell b Thakur 41 Cameron Green not out 38 Dinesh Karthik c Dhoni b Deshpande 14 Glenn Maxwell c Dhoni b Thakur 16 Mahipal Lomror not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-7) 8 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-78, 2-113, 3-184, 4-201, 5-218 Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-49-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-61-2, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-25-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-23-1, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-40-0, Simarjeet Singh 1-0-19-0. MORE
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Philanthropic Indian Americans Pledge USD100 Million for Amritsar's Transformation
Indian markets continue positive trend after upbeat in global markets
Tragic Collision in Canada Claims Lives of Four, Including Indian Couple and Infant Grandchild
Indian Golfers Shubhankar and Gaganjeet Ready to Support Each Other in Paris Olympics Debut
Survey Finds Majority of Indians Are New to Podcasts