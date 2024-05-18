IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs CSK

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli c Mitchell b Santner 47 Faf du Plessis run out (Santner) 54 Rajat Patidar c Mitchell b Thakur 41 Cameron Green not out 38 Dinesh Karthik c Dhoni b Deshpande 14 Glenn Maxwell c Dhoni b Thakur 16 Mahipal Lomror not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-7) 8 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-78, 2-113, 3-184, 4-201, 5-218 Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-49-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-61-2, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-25-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-23-1, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-40-0, Simarjeet Singh 1-0-19-0. MORE

