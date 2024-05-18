Indian Diaspora Body Calls Out Lack of Hindu Representation at USCIRF

Criticising the US Commission on International Religious Freedom for not appointing members from the Hindu community, the head of a top Indian diaspora think-tank body has said that due to the lack of diversity, it has been producing ''polemic and biased'' reports on India and Hindus. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is an independent, bipartisan federal government entity established by the US Congress to monitor, analyse, and report on religious freedom abroad.

The USCIRF on Friday announced the appointment of three new members -- Maureen Ferguson, Vicky Hartzler, and Asif Mahmood - and the re-appointments of Stephen Schneck and Eric Ueland to its commission. Khanderao Kand, the chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) congratulated the newly appointed member of the USCIRF but said it missed a historic opportunity to appoint representation for diversity and balance in the commission.

''One in every six people on this earth comes from the Hindu religion. That is not represented on the commission, which is going to be a big miss from bringing the diversity and having a proper balance in the International Religious Freedom report," Kand told PTI on Friday.

The annual report of the USCIRF on international religious freedom, he said, is biased against India.

"What we observe in general as well as in this year is that this report is predictably biased against India. It is full of omission and commission. It presents some of the facts, but it does not provide all the facts. It hides many facts," Kand said.

"It (USCIRF report) actually does not contextualise. It does not give the historical facts or the trends. The report then fits into a certain narrative and that's why it is not factually complete, and it becomes a polemic,'' he said.

"The report lacks transparency on how experts are selected or evidence is gathered. There is a lack of diversity and as a result of that, the report seems to be polemic and biased," he said, adding the FIIDS' research has found that reports are connected with the vested interests of some of its staffers. It is predictably anti-India. Unfortunately, it is recommending India to be ''a country of particular concern'', he said, adding this is a strange recommendation for a country like India, which is the world's largest democracy. India has already rejected the contents of the latest USCIRF report. It blasted the Commission for attempting to "interfere" in its electoral exercise and continuing to indulge in "propaganda" against the country, "masquerading" as part of an annual report.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier this month said the organisation is known to be a "biased" entity with a political agenda. Kand said the world right now is witnessing the world's largest democratic exercises in India. It is strange to see the USCIRF making such a recommendation to India, which is based on diversity and pluralism, he said.

Kand charged that the annual report of the USCIRF mostly caters towards "certain" religions and does not give all perspectives. "This is unfortunate. If you bring real experts on the board and diversity on the board, then the report would be a balanced one. But otherwise, we are seeing that it is coming up with a report that fits into their narrative. For example, India last year had zero Hindu-Muslim riots,'' he said. ''India is a country with a historically large number of riots. But the report is not talking about the positivity of that. There are a lot of elements which are wrongly presented. So, I think as a result of that the report is actually a biased one," he said.

Urging the authorities to make the USCIRF a truly representative body in terms of religion, he said Hinduism or other religions like Buddhism need to have some representation in the report. ''Secondly, the report needs to be based on much more diversity from the viewpoints. The reports should be data-driven and there should be transparency,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)