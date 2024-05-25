Amazon Successfully Tests Prototype Satellites, Marks Milestone in Broadband Race
Amazon is set to deorbit two prototype satellites after successful tests of its Kuiper broadband internet constellation, aiming to compete with SpaceX's Starlink. Meanwhile, NASA and Boeing have addressed technical issues with the Starliner spacecraft, preparing for a crewed mission after resolving a helium leak in the propulsion system.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Amazon to deorbit pair of prototype satellites, calling tests successful
Amazon will begin a process to discard two prototype satellites it launched to space in 2023, it said on Thursday, following an early test campaign of its Kuiper broadband internet constellation, a planned network of over 3,000 satellites that will compete with SpaceX's Starlink. The tech giant said the tests of KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 in low-Earth orbit produced a "100% success rate across our key mission objectives, with every major system and subsystem on board performing nominally or better on orbit."
NASA, Boeing clear two technical hurdles for Starliner's debut crew flight
Boeing and NASA quelled two technical issues on the company's Starliner spacecraft, including a "design vulnerability" requiring a temporary workaround, to get the capsule back on track for its first mission carrying two astronauts to space, officials said on Friday. Starliner's debut crewed mission, a high-stakes test now planned for June 1, was derailed earlier this month by a small helium leak detected in its propulsion system hours before it was due to lift off from Florida. Over two weeks of extra scrutiny found that the leak poses no major risk to the astronauts, officials said.
