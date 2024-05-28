MeitY Hosts National Workshop on Enhancing UI/UX for Digital Governance

On May 28th, 2024, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) organized a National Workshop on ‘Powering Transformation through UI/UX for Digital Governance’ to establish guidelines for improving user experience on websites, portals, and applications.

Given the rapidly evolving digital landscape, users expect seamless and intuitive interaction with applications. The workshop aimed to pave the way for achieving this objective by bringing together stakeholders from the government, industry, designers, developers, and other related practitioners to discuss practices and challenges in establishing effective UX/UI for public-facing digital services.

During the workshop, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Common Service Centres.

To recognize outstanding practices and leadership in crafting intuitive and visually stunning user experiences in product design, certificates of appreciation were awarded to individuals such as Shri Brahma Kumar, Joint Secretary, MEA; Ms. Vallari Gaikwad, Under Secretary, MEA for E-migrate; Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Spl Chief Secretary, IT, Telangana for T-app Folio; Shri Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, CGM, SBI for YONO; and Ms. Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, MRD for Lakhpathi Didi.

The workshop was chaired by Shri Amit Agarwal, CEO, UIDAI, and DG, NIC. Various panel discussions were held during the workshop, featuring leaders from both industry and government. Topics discussed included Best UX Practices, the Role of UX/UI in Citizen Engagement with the Government, Tools & Techniques for UX/UI Practices, and Aspirations and Experiences of Citizens in the Social Domain.

The event also featured stalls presented by industry giants such as Google, Microsoft, Map My India, SBI, ZOHO, Samsung, and others.

The workshop received praise from industry leaders and government officials alike, concluding with a commitment to collaborate towards enhancing UI/UX on websites and applications in alignment with the Government of India's vision.