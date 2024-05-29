Kim Jong Un's Resolve for Space Reconnaissance Independence
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of space reconnaissance for national self-defense and sovereignty. Despite a failed attempt to launch a spy satellite, Kim remains determined to achieve this capability. He criticized South Korea for its negative response and provocative military drills.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the ability to conduct space reconnaissance is crucial for national self defence and protection of the country's sovereignty and North Korea will never give up efforts to possess it, state media said on Wednesday.
North Korea's attempt to launch a spy satellite on Monday failed after the first stage booster exploded in flight. Kim made the remarks during his visit to the country's Academy of Defence Sciences, KCNA news agency said.
"Possessing military reconnaissance satellites is a crucial task to strengthen national self-defence deterrence and protect national sovereignty and security from potential threats ... due to U.S. military acts and provocations," he said. Kim assailed South Korea for criticising the satellite launch and said Seoul was "playing with fire" by putting on a show of force and conducting drills involving fighter jets.
