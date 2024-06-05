DoT launches survey to support MSMEs in adopting emerging Industry 4.0 technologies

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is embarking on a new initiative to aid organizations and startups in adopting emerging Industry 4.0 technologies. As part of this effort, DoT has called for a proposal for an "Industry 4.0 Baseline Survey among MSMEs," aligning with the broader vision of fostering digital transformation and preparing industries for the advent of 5G and 6G technologies.

Initiative Overview

The survey is designed to understand the challenges faced by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in adapting to Industry 4.0 and utilizing advanced technologies. Its goal is to lay the groundwork for a robust ecosystem that can capitalize on the capabilities offered by AI, IoT, cloud computing, and the integration of 5G and 6G networks. The survey aims to identify sector-specific needs in at least 10 sectors, recognizing the diverse landscape of MSMEs, and providing targeted support to foster innovation and competitiveness.

Over a 60-day period, the survey will cover five sectors each in the northern and southern parts of India. The key recommendations from this survey will form the platform for policy interventions aimed at achieving the transformative adoption of Industry 4.0. This initiative is expected to enhance the competitive positioning and survivability of MSMEs.

The survey's findings will be instrumental in shaping policies that support the digital transformation of MSMEs, enabling them to leverage new technologies to improve productivity, efficiency, and innovation. By addressing the unique challenges and opportunities within different sectors, the DoT aims to create a more inclusive and technologically advanced industrial landscape in India.