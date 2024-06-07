Left Menu

RBI permits automatic replenishment of UPI Lite wallet

Presently, the UPI Lite app can only hold a maximum of Rs 2000 at a time.To encourage wider adoption of UPI Lite, it is now proposed to bring it under the e-mandate framework by introducing a facility for customers to automatically replenish their UPI Lite wallets if the balance goes below the threshold limit set by them, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:58 IST
RBI permits automatic replenishment of UPI Lite wallet
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Friday proposed a facility to allow customers to automatically replenish their UPI Lite wallets to promote small-value digital payments.

Currently, the UPI Lite has a daily limit of Rs 2,000, while the upper limit for a single payment is Rs 500.

UPI Lite is a simplified version of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It acts as an on-device wallet for small-value transactions. Presently, the UPI Lite app can only hold a maximum of Rs 2000 at a time.

''To encourage wider adoption of UPI Lite, it is now proposed to bring it under the e-mandate framework by introducing a facility for customers to automatically replenish their UPI Lite wallets if the balance goes below the threshold limit set by them,'' RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. This will further enhance the ease of making small value digital payments, he said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy here.

UPI Lite was introduced in September 2022 to enable small value payments in a quick and seamless manner through an on-device wallet. Das further said that the adoption of e-mandates for recurring payment transactions has been increasing. It is now proposed to include payments, such as replenishment of balances in Fastag, National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), etc., which are recurring in nature, but without any fixed periodicity, in the e-mandate framework, he noted. ''This will enable customers to automatically replenish the balances in Fastag, NCMC, etc. if the balance goes below the threshold limit set by them. This will enhance convenience in making travel/mobility-related payments,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024