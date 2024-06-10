Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Helm as Telecom Minister, Aims for 5G and Broadband Revolution

Jyotiraditya Scindia has returned to the telecom ministry after nearly 15 years, stepping in as the new telecom minister with a clear mandate. His immediate task will be to oversee the 5G spectrum auction set for later this month.

The auction, which is anticipated to raise over Rs 96,000 crore, will feature airwaves in several frequency bands and see major participation from telecom giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Beyond the auction, Scindia's focus will also be on satellite broadband services, security clearances for Elon Musk's Starlink, and formulating new Telecommunications Act rules.

Scindia inherits a telecom sector with improved financial metrics and reduced legal battles. His ministerial experience includes key roles like modernizing post offices with the Project Arrow scheme. In the Modi 3.0 government, his challenges include reviving BSNL and resolving MTNL's debt issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)