45th CISO Deep-Dive Training Program Enhances Cybersecurity Capabilities of Officials

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) continues its mission to combat cybercrime and enhance cybersecurity through its "Cyber Surakshit Bharat" initiative. This program aims to spread awareness about cyber threats and build the capacities of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and frontline IT officials across all government departments. The goal is to ensure robust safety measures to defend digital infrastructures against cyber-attacks and prepare organizations for future threats.

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under its Capacity Building scheme, organized the 45th CISO Deep-Dive training program from June 18-22, 2024. The training took place at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) in Hyderabad and included participants from Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The program's inaugural session was attended by senior officials from MeitY, NeGD, and ASCI.

This deep-dive training is designed to educate and empower CISOs with a comprehensive understanding of cyber-attacks. Participants gain exposure to the latest cybersecurity technologies and learn to translate the benefits of a resilient e-infrastructure to their organizations and the broader public. The training also provides a holistic view of legal provisions, enabling CISOs to formulate robust cybersecurity policies and develop effective cyber crisis management plans.

The primary objectives of the deep-dive training program are to spread awareness, build capacities, and enable government departments to foster a cyber-resilient ecosystem. The program aims to sensitize participants to cyber safety and security, thereby facilitating the Digital India initiative for integrated delivery of government services to citizens. It imparts comprehensive knowledge about cybersecurity, enabling government departments to maintain their cyber hygiene, safety, and security.

Launched in 2018, the CISO training program is a successful collaboration between the Government and industry under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Over the years, NeGD has conducted 45 batches of CISO deep-dive training programs, benefiting over 1,662 CISOs and frontline IT officials. This initiative has made a significant impact in enhancing the cybersecurity capabilities within government departments, ensuring they are well-prepared to tackle the evolving landscape of cyber threats.