Left Menu

Indian PR Distribution Wins Gold at CMO's Charcha 2024 for Tech-Driven Strategies

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) secured the Gold Award for Technology and Innovation Marketing at CMO's Charcha 2024, recognized for its transparency and data-driven PR campaigns. Founder Saikat Marik highlights their commitment to creative and analytical tactics that meet ethical and client-centric standards in the dynamic field of public relations.

PTI | India | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:59 IST
Indian PR Distribution Wins Gold at CMO's Charcha 2024 for Tech-Driven Strategies
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) has clinched the Gold Award for Technology and Innovation Marketing at the prestigious CMO's Charcha 2024 Kolkata Chapter Summit, organized by esteemed marketing publication Adgully.

The accolade honors IPRD's exceptional implementation of technology-driven strategies to boost brand awareness and strategic communications. Founder Saikat Marik expressed pride in this achievement, underscoring their data-driven, creativity-oriented approach.

IPRD's consistent focus on integrating advanced technologies with transparent, result-oriented methods has set new industry benchmarks, reaffirming their leadership in the ever-evolving PR landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024