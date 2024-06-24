Indian PR Distribution Wins Gold at CMO's Charcha 2024 for Tech-Driven Strategies

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) has clinched the Gold Award for Technology and Innovation Marketing at the prestigious CMO's Charcha 2024 Kolkata Chapter Summit, organized by esteemed marketing publication Adgully.

The accolade honors IPRD's exceptional implementation of technology-driven strategies to boost brand awareness and strategic communications. Founder Saikat Marik expressed pride in this achievement, underscoring their data-driven, creativity-oriented approach.

IPRD's consistent focus on integrating advanced technologies with transparent, result-oriented methods has set new industry benchmarks, reaffirming their leadership in the ever-evolving PR landscape.

