Telecom Giants Hike Tariffs: Airtel, Vodafone Idea Follow Jio's Lead
From the first week of July, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will implement mobile service tariff hikes in the range of 10-24%. The increases follow Reliance Jio's announcement of a 12-27% rise. These adjustments come after the recent spectrum auction, with Airtel emphasizing a financially healthy business model.
In a significant development, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are set to revise mobile service tariffs, raising rates by 10-24% starting the first week of July. The announcements come on the heels of a similar move by industry leader Reliance Jio, which plans to increase tariffs by 12-27% from July 3.
Bharti Airtel attributed the hike to its goal of maintaining a financially sustainable business model, emphasizing minimal burden on budget-conscious consumers with modest increases on entry-level plans. In contrast, Vodafone Idea's revisions will see comprehensive changes across most plans, excluding a few high-value packages.
This wave of tariff hikes follows the recent spectrum auction, which saw a subdued response from the industry. Analysts anticipate that consumers will now pay up to 22% more for Airtel's services compared to Jio, significantly impacting the telecom landscape in India.
