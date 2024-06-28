IIT's SAP Aerospace Triumphs in Dare to Dream 4.0 for Combat Drone Innovations

In a significant achievement, SAP Aerospace, a startup incubated at the India Institute of Technology (IIT), has emerged victorious in the DRDO's prestigious Dare to Dream 4.0 innovation contest, officials announced on Friday.

Helmed by Dr. Shanmugadas KP along with graduates Ayush Divyansh and Preetam Jamod, the startup triumphed in the open category, showcasing their pioneering work in combat drone aero-engine technology. Their victory underscores their leadership in the burgeoning field of unmanned aerial combat vehicles (UCAVs).

"We are honoured and thrilled to have won the DRDO's Dare to Dream 4.0 Innovation Contest," Dr. Shanmugadas, Founder of SAP Aerospace, expressed. This accolade propels SAP Aerospace to the forefront of aerospace innovation, poised to accelerate their next-generation engine solutions that promise to revolutionize combat drone performance and efficiency.

