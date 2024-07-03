Left Menu

Koo Bids Farewell Amid Funding Challenges and Failed Partnerships

Koo, the Indian alternative to Twitter, announced its shutdown due to funding issues and unsuccessful partnership attempts. Launched in 2000, Koo grew rapidly by 2021 but struggled with a prolonged funding winter and dwindling user base, leading to layoffs. Co-founders shared their vision and future hopes for Koo's assets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:39 IST
  • India

Koo, India's homegrown answer to Twitter, is ceasing operations, its co-founders announced on Wednesday. The platform fell victim to unfruitful partnership attempts and a harsh funding winter.

Launched in 2000, Koo saw a surge in popularity in 2021, especially when several Indian governmental bodies and politicians onboarded the platform amid a clash with Twitter. In its prime, Koo boasted 2.1 million daily and 10 million monthly active users and had investors like Tiger Global and Accel.

Despite attempts to secure partnerships with large internet firms and media houses, the efforts failed, leading to a decision driven by high operational costs. The co-founders reflected on Koo's mission to democratize expression and hinted at future possibilities for the platform's assets in native language social conversations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

