Ukraine Strengthens Air Defense with Third German-Delivered Patriot System

Ukraine announced the receipt of its third Patriot air defense system from Germany, bolstering its efforts to safeguard civilians and infrastructure from ongoing Russian air attacks. German Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, emphasized the system's critical role, while President Zelenskiy noted the necessity for additional systems to achieve comprehensive protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:26 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Ukraine has fortified its air defense capabilities with the arrival of a third German-supplied Patriot system. This comes after months of urgent requests for equipment to protect civilians and infrastructure from relentless Russian air strikes.

In the spring, Moscow intensified its attacks on Ukraine's power grid, causing widespread blackouts across the nation. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed deep gratitude to Germany, noting that at least seven more Patriot systems are required for adequate defense.

'We set ourselves the task of doubling the strength of our air defence shield, and today marks the beginning of that,' Zelenskiy stated in his address. German Ambassador Martin Jaeger added on X that the new system will further safeguard civilians and vital infrastructure. Ukrainian forces have successfully completed relevant training in Germany, preparing them to operate the new system effectively.

Kyiv remains hopeful for more support on air defense at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. U.S. State Department officials hint at potential 'good news' for Ukraine during the summit. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the use of missiles and drones for long-range strikes has been a constant threat to Ukraine.

