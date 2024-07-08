Ukrainian Adviser Criticizes Ceasefire Calls Amid Russian Invasion

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak sharply criticized recent calls from Hungary and China for an immediate ceasefire in the 28-month-old Russian invasion. Podolyak warned that such calls would only encourage Moscow to launch further attacks.

Podolyak argued on social media platform X that the rhetoric from Hungary and China creates a dangerous illusion. "The leaders of Hungary and China once again demanded 'an immediate ceasefire'... And its purpose is to create a false feeling: the aggressor has the right to kill, because he speaks of 'peace', and the victim should not defend himself," he stated.

He further emphasized that these proposals essentially stimulate Russia to continue its aggressive actions against Ukraine.

