Left Menu

Ukrainian Adviser Criticizes Ceasefire Calls Amid Russian Invasion

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak criticized calls for an immediate ceasefire from Hungary and China, arguing it would embolden Russia to continue its attacks in the ongoing 28-month invasion. Podolyak asserted that such proposals create a false sense of peace while undermining Ukraine's right to self-defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:44 IST
Ukrainian Adviser Criticizes Ceasefire Calls Amid Russian Invasion
Mykhailo Podolyak

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak sharply criticized recent calls from Hungary and China for an immediate ceasefire in the 28-month-old Russian invasion. Podolyak warned that such calls would only encourage Moscow to launch further attacks.

Podolyak argued on social media platform X that the rhetoric from Hungary and China creates a dangerous illusion. "The leaders of Hungary and China once again demanded 'an immediate ceasefire'... And its purpose is to create a false feeling: the aggressor has the right to kill, because he speaks of 'peace', and the victim should not defend himself," he stated.

He further emphasized that these proposals essentially stimulate Russia to continue its aggressive actions against Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024