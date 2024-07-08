Ukrainian Adviser Criticizes Ceasefire Calls Amid Russian Invasion
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak criticized calls for an immediate ceasefire from Hungary and China, arguing it would embolden Russia to continue its attacks in the ongoing 28-month invasion. Podolyak asserted that such proposals create a false sense of peace while undermining Ukraine's right to self-defense.
Podolyak argued on social media platform X that the rhetoric from Hungary and China creates a dangerous illusion. "The leaders of Hungary and China once again demanded 'an immediate ceasefire'... And its purpose is to create a false feeling: the aggressor has the right to kill, because he speaks of 'peace', and the victim should not defend himself," he stated.
He further emphasized that these proposals essentially stimulate Russia to continue its aggressive actions against Ukraine.
