Navy's Eastern Command Launches AI Hub to Embrace Advanced Tech

The Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command inaugurated an AI hub in the port city. Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar led the ceremony, emphasizing the hub's state-of-the-art tools for enhancing personnel's technological proficiency. The initiative aims to promote learning and application of AI across multiple domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:03 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command (ENC) inaugurated a new AI hub on Monday, aiming to integrate cutting-edge technologies within its operations.

The inauguration was led by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer commanding-in-chief, ENC, at the Maritime Reference Library in the port city.

'The AI hub is equipped with state-of-the-art AI tools and applications to enable personnel to harness the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence,' stated an official press release from the ENC. According to Navy officials, this initiative seeks to promote exposure, learning, and application of AI across multiple operational domains.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

