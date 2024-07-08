Navy's Eastern Command Launches AI Hub to Embrace Advanced Tech

The Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command (ENC) inaugurated a new AI hub on Monday, aiming to integrate cutting-edge technologies within its operations.

The inauguration was led by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer commanding-in-chief, ENC, at the Maritime Reference Library in the port city.

'The AI hub is equipped with state-of-the-art AI tools and applications to enable personnel to harness the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence,' stated an official press release from the ENC. According to Navy officials, this initiative seeks to promote exposure, learning, and application of AI across multiple operational domains.

