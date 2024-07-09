Rummytime and ClearTax Join Forces to Simplify Tax Filing for Rummy Players
Rummytime has partnered with ClearTax to offer hassle-free Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for rummy players. Registered players will get discount credits in their game wallets for utilizing ClearTax's services. This collaboration aims to increase tax compliance and financial inclusion while enhancing the gaming experience for users.
- Country:
- India
Bangalore, India – 9th July, 2024 – Rummytime, a leading skill-based rummy platform in India, has announced a strategic partnership with ClearTax, the country's top tax and finance platform. This move aims to help rummy players file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) effortlessly and affordably.
Rummy players can benefit from this offer by registering on Rummytime's platform. They will receive 'Discount Credits' in their game wallets for using ClearTax's tax filing services, available in multiple regional languages. This initiative supports the government's efforts to broaden the tax income net and promote financial compliance.
Divya Alok Agarwal, Director of Rummytime, emphasized the importance of easing tax filing for the entire rummy community, not just Rummytime users. Avinash Polepally, Consumer Business Head at ClearTax, highlighted their mission to simplify financial lives for Indians through this collaboration.
This partnership represents a significant step in merging technology and user-centric services, ensuring that rummy players can enjoy their games while staying compliant with tax laws.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Finance Ministry Evaluates Public Sector Banks' Progress on Financial Inclusion Schemes
Role of SLBCs in Promoting Financial Inclusion and Digital Literacy Highlighted
Secretary of DFS Chairs Review Meeting on Financial Inclusion with PSBs and Government Agencies
Finance ministry urges banks to enhance customer experience and financial inclusion
Northern Arc Capital Raises $75 Million from FMO for Financial Inclusion