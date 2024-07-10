Left Menu

Medtronic Unveils $60 Million Global IT Centre in Hyderabad

Medtronic, a leading medical technology firm, announced a $60 million investment over the next three-to-five years in its new Global IT Centre at the Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC) in Hyderabad. This initiative will create 300 jobs and focus on advanced technologies.

Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, has announced a significant $60 million investment in its new Global IT (GIT) Centre at the Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC) in Hyderabad. The centre was officially opened on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce D Sridhar Babu, US Consul General Jennifer Larson, and top Medtronic executives, including Rashmi Kumar, SVP and CIO Global.

This Global IT Centre marks Medtronic's first sizable IT establishment outside the United States. The company stated that the $60 million investment will help create 300 new job opportunities over the next three-to-five years. The GIT Centre will concentrate on cutting-edge technologies, including cloud engineering, data platforms, digital health applications, hyper automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

