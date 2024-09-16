Supreme Court's New Term: Business Impact Unfolds

The vape industry case gives the U.S. Supreme Court another opportunity to weaken the authority of federal regulatory agencies as the justices prepare for a new nine-month term starting on Oct. 7. This session will also address other key business-related issues.

Among the cases slated for review are disputes involving tech giants Nvidia and Meta's Facebook. These cases may make it tougher for private plaintiffs to succeed in securities fraud lawsuits against corporations. The vape industry litigation represents an ongoing effort applauded by conservatives and businesses to dismantle federal agency power.

The court's conservative majority has recently delivered a series of rulings that undermine federal regulatory bodies. In June, the justices overturned the Chevron deference principle, challenging agency rules designed to implement executive actions. This term will continue to scrutinize agency decisions, including the FDA's denial of applications for flavored vape products.

