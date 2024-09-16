Left Menu

Supreme Court's New Term: Business Impact Unfolds

The U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming term, starting on Oct. 7, will address significant business-related issues, including a vape industry case that challenges federal regulatory authority. Additionally, cases featuring tech giants Facebook and Nvidia could tighten rules around securities fraud lawsuits, further affecting federal regulatory power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The vape industry case gives the U.S. Supreme Court another opportunity to weaken the authority of federal regulatory agencies as the justices prepare for a new nine-month term starting on Oct. 7. This session will also address other key business-related issues.

Among the cases slated for review are disputes involving tech giants Nvidia and Meta's Facebook. These cases may make it tougher for private plaintiffs to succeed in securities fraud lawsuits against corporations. The vape industry litigation represents an ongoing effort applauded by conservatives and businesses to dismantle federal agency power.

The court's conservative majority has recently delivered a series of rulings that undermine federal regulatory bodies. In June, the justices overturned the Chevron deference principle, challenging agency rules designed to implement executive actions. This term will continue to scrutinize agency decisions, including the FDA's denial of applications for flavored vape products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

