JIKA Smart Installation Systems Amplifies Data Centre Capacity Amid Soaring Demand

JIKA Smart Installation Systems on Wednesday announced plans to boost its manufacturing capacity to 70MW per month to cater to the burgeoning demand for data centre infrastructure in the country.

As part of the expansion, a new facility will be established in Khalapur, Maharashtra, adding 40MW per month to the current production capacity of 30MW. The Rs 5 crore investment will cover an area of 30,000 square feet, facilitating better service for both domestic and international clients.

This expansion is poised to create approximately 350 new job positions, including 100 roles in the factory, over 200 for site installations, and 50 engineering positions. Rushabh Dedhia, Managing Director, highlighted that the move is crucial as the data centre industry experiences unprecedented growth. A recent JLL report projects global data centre storage capacity to grow from 10.1 ZB in 2023 to 21.0 ZB in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)