Left Menu

Amantya Technologies to Develop Unified Telecom Portal under Multi-Year Contract

Amantya Technologies has been awarded a multi-year contract by the Centre for Development of Telematics to develop a Unified Portal for telecom licensing operations. This initiative, aligned with the Telecommunication Act 2023, aims to modernize and enhance efficiency in licensee lifecycle management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:51 IST
Amantya Technologies to Develop Unified Telecom Portal under Multi-Year Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amantya Technologies has secured a multi-year contract from the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) to develop a Unified Web Portal in accordance with the Telecommunication Act 2023.

The contract, issued by C-DOT's eTelecom Transformation Centre (eTT), will merge various Department of Telecom (DoT) portals into a single, user-friendly platform, enhancing efficiency and complying with new digital standards.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal highlighted that the initiative aims to modernize telecom licensing operations, align with the new Act, and ensure ease of doing business. The contract spans five years, with potential extensions following a review.

Amantya's team will implement a next-generation Unified Enterprise Platform, with Amantya's CEO, Anuradha Gupta, expressing commitment to driving innovation in the telecommunications sector through this collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024