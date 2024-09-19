Amantya Technologies to Develop Unified Telecom Portal under Multi-Year Contract

Amantya Technologies has secured a multi-year contract from the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) to develop a Unified Web Portal in accordance with the Telecommunication Act 2023.

The contract, issued by C-DOT's eTelecom Transformation Centre (eTT), will merge various Department of Telecom (DoT) portals into a single, user-friendly platform, enhancing efficiency and complying with new digital standards.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal highlighted that the initiative aims to modernize telecom licensing operations, align with the new Act, and ensure ease of doing business. The contract spans five years, with potential extensions following a review.

Amantya's team will implement a next-generation Unified Enterprise Platform, with Amantya's CEO, Anuradha Gupta, expressing commitment to driving innovation in the telecommunications sector through this collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)