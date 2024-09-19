Testimonies Reveal OceanGate's Conflicts and Ambitions

Testimonies before the US Coast Guard have shed light on the internal conflicts and ambitions at OceanGate, the company behind the Titan submersible that tragically imploded in 2023.

Mission specialist Renata Rojas praised her colleagues' competence and dedication to 'making dreams come true,' contrasting sharply with other accounts describing a company driven by profit rather than science or safety.

The investigations further scrutinized the lack of an independent review for the submersible and highlighted operational lapses. The unfolding hearing will continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the ill-fated mission that ended with the deaths of five people, including OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush.

(With inputs from agencies.)