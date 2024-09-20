California Inches Closer to Groundbreaking AI Legislation
California is on the brink of implementing the United States' most impactful piece of legislation on artificial intelligence, known as SB 1047, aimed at preventing AI-linked catastrophes. The bill, while divisive among tech leaders and lawmakers, seeks to mandate safety measures in AI development to safeguard against significant risks.
California is on the verge of enacting the most consequential artificial intelligence legislation in the United States, with SB 1047 poised to bring transformative impacts on AI governance globally.
Authored by Senator Scott Wiener, SB 1047 targets AI-based disasters, mandating safety measures for developers. The state legislature passed the bill by a significant majority, placing it into Governor Gavin Newsom's hands for final approval by September 30.
This landmark legislation, which has divided tech industry titans, politicians, and analysts, could reshape America's approach to AI regulation, echoing global trends seen in the EU, UK, and China.
