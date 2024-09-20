Left Menu

California Inches Closer to Groundbreaking AI Legislation

California is on the brink of implementing the United States' most impactful piece of legislation on artificial intelligence, known as SB 1047, aimed at preventing AI-linked catastrophes. The bill, while divisive among tech leaders and lawmakers, seeks to mandate safety measures in AI development to safeguard against significant risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:02 IST
California Inches Closer to Groundbreaking AI Legislation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

California is on the verge of enacting the most consequential artificial intelligence legislation in the United States, with SB 1047 poised to bring transformative impacts on AI governance globally.

Authored by Senator Scott Wiener, SB 1047 targets AI-based disasters, mandating safety measures for developers. The state legislature passed the bill by a significant majority, placing it into Governor Gavin Newsom's hands for final approval by September 30.

This landmark legislation, which has divided tech industry titans, politicians, and analysts, could reshape America's approach to AI regulation, echoing global trends seen in the EU, UK, and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024