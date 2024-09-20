Left Menu

Huawei Mate XT: The Foldable Phone Frenzy and Supply Chain Struggles in China

Huawei's tri-foldable Mate XT, priced at $2,800, faced disappointment among fans on its release day in China due to limited availability. Supply chain constraints and high prices led to frustration, despite pre-orders surpassing 6.5 million. Meanwhile, Apple's new iPhone launch struggled due to dwindling demand and lack of AI integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones went on sale in China on Friday, leaving many fans of the Chinese company disappointed by the unavailability of its highly-anticipated $2,800 phone for walk-in customers. At Huawei's flagship store in Shenzhen, only those with confirmed pre-orders could purchase the new tri-foldable Mate XT, causing frustration among Huawei 'super fans'.

A similar scene unfolded at the Huawei store in Beijing, where disappointed shoppers learned they couldn't buy the hyped phone without a pre-order. Analysts had warned that supply chain issues might leave many potential buyers empty-handed, and questioned the phone's high cost amid a sluggish economy, despite pre-orders exceeding 6.5 million.

Apple, once a dominant player in China, has seen its market position falter. With its latest launch lacking an AI partner to power new features, many Chinese consumers showed disinterest, viewing the AI aspect as non-essential. Meanwhile, Huawei's Mate XT signifies the company's resilience in overcoming U.S. export controls, though production capabilities remain a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

