Huawei and Apple Clash in China: Fans Face Disappointment as New Smartphones Released

Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones were released in China, but Huawei fans were left disappointed as the $2,800 Mate XT was not available for walk-ins. Restrictions on purchases and supply chain issues have dampened the excitement for Huawei's new tri-foldable phone, despite strong pre-order numbers.

20-09-2024
Huawei and Apple Clash in China: Fans Face Disappointment as New Smartphones Released
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a highly anticipated event, Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones debuted in China on Friday, but many Huawei enthusiasts were met with disappointment. The much-awaited $2,800 Mate XT was unavailable for walk-in customers, leading to frustration among fans.

At Huawei's flagship store in Shenzhen, loyal customers were dismayed when informed that only those with confirmed pre-orders could purchase the new tri-foldable Mate XT. A similar situation unfolded at the Wangfujing store in Beijing. Meanwhile, Apple's new iPhones experienced an overshadowed launch due to the absence of an AI partner in China.

Despite surpassing 6.5 million pre-orders for the Mate XT, Huawei struggled with supply chain constraints and production issues. Analysts have expressed concerns over the high cost and practical application of the new phone, questioning its feasibility in a sluggish economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

