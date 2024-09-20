Huawei and Apple Clash in China: Fans Face Disappointment as New Smartphones Released

In a highly anticipated event, Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones debuted in China on Friday, but many Huawei enthusiasts were met with disappointment. The much-awaited $2,800 Mate XT was unavailable for walk-in customers, leading to frustration among fans.

At Huawei's flagship store in Shenzhen, loyal customers were dismayed when informed that only those with confirmed pre-orders could purchase the new tri-foldable Mate XT. A similar situation unfolded at the Wangfujing store in Beijing. Meanwhile, Apple's new iPhones experienced an overshadowed launch due to the absence of an AI partner in China.

Despite surpassing 6.5 million pre-orders for the Mate XT, Huawei struggled with supply chain constraints and production issues. Analysts have expressed concerns over the high cost and practical application of the new phone, questioning its feasibility in a sluggish economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)