China's Commerce Ministry Urges U.S. to Stop Suppression
China's commerce ministry has called on the United States to cease what it describes as the 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese firms. The appeal comes in response to American proposals to ban Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles over national security concerns.
China's commerce ministry has made a strong appeal to the United States, urging it to halt the 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese firms.
This comes after the U.S. proposed banning Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles, citing national security concerns.
The ministry demanded that the U.S. immediately revoke these restrictive measures in its official statement.
