Left Menu

China's Commerce Ministry Urges U.S. to Stop Suppression

China's commerce ministry has called on the United States to cease what it describes as the 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese firms. The appeal comes in response to American proposals to ban Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles over national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:44 IST
China's Commerce Ministry Urges U.S. to Stop Suppression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's commerce ministry has made a strong appeal to the United States, urging it to halt the 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese firms.

This comes after the U.S. proposed banning Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles, citing national security concerns.

The ministry demanded that the U.S. immediately revoke these restrictive measures in its official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024