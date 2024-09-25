Meta Platforms Unveils AR Glasses and AI Upgrades at Connect Conference

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, launched its annual Connect conference at its California headquarters on Wednesday, previewing its first augmented reality (AR) glasses and announcing updates to its virtual reality and AI products. Among the AI enhancements is an audio upgrade enabling users to customize voices for Meta's ChatGPT-like chatbot, with options including celebrity voices such as Judi Dench and John Cena.

The AR reveal marks a pivotal moment for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been steering the company towards immersive metaverse systems since 2021. Despite technical hurdles, the company plans to distribute the first generation of AR glasses internally and to select developers this year. Commercial AR glasses are anticipated to reach consumers by 2027, aiming for reduced production costs by then.

Meta has invested tens of billions into AR, AI, and metaverse technologies, raising its 2024 capital expense forecast to a record $37-$40 billion. Notably, its metaverse unit Reality Labs reported $8.3 billion in losses for the first half of this year and $16 billion last year. Meanwhile, Meta's smart glasses, developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban, have seen unexpected success, with future updates planned to enhance AI capabilities.

