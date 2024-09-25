Left Menu

Meta Platforms Unveils AR Glasses and AI Upgrades at Connect Conference

Meta Platforms announced its first augmented reality glasses and updates to its virtual reality and AI products at its Connect conference. Key updates include a celebrity-voiced chatbot and AI-powered smart glasses. Despite significant financial losses, Meta plans to release commercial AR glasses by 2027, with current prototypes distributed to developers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, launched its annual Connect conference at its California headquarters on Wednesday, previewing its first augmented reality (AR) glasses and announcing updates to its virtual reality and AI products. Among the AI enhancements is an audio upgrade enabling users to customize voices for Meta's ChatGPT-like chatbot, with options including celebrity voices such as Judi Dench and John Cena.

The AR reveal marks a pivotal moment for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been steering the company towards immersive metaverse systems since 2021. Despite technical hurdles, the company plans to distribute the first generation of AR glasses internally and to select developers this year. Commercial AR glasses are anticipated to reach consumers by 2027, aiming for reduced production costs by then.

Meta has invested tens of billions into AR, AI, and metaverse technologies, raising its 2024 capital expense forecast to a record $37-$40 billion. Notably, its metaverse unit Reality Labs reported $8.3 billion in losses for the first half of this year and $16 billion last year. Meanwhile, Meta's smart glasses, developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban, have seen unexpected success, with future updates planned to enhance AI capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

