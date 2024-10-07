Hezbollah Rockets Escalate Tensions With First Strike on Haifa

In an unprecedented escalation, Hezbollah targeted Haifa with rocket fire, marking the first direct attack on the Israeli northern city, usually safeguarded by military defenses. The strike evaded protection measures, leading to injuries and significant damage.

Israeli forces responded robustly, executing airstrikes on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, with hits on infrastructure sites, weapons storage, and command centers in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa area.

Authorities have spotlighted Hezbollah's tactic of placing military assets within civilian locales, eliciting widespread concern over the safety of residents in these areas. The incident underscores the growing tension and complexity of regional conflict dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)