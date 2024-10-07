Runner's Marathon Quest: 30 Countries in 30 Days for a Cause

Mike Humphreys has set an ambitious challenge to tackle 30 marathons in 30 days, each in a different country, beginning with runs in Barcelona and Andorra. Despite his family's advice to pace himself, he remains resolute in his mission to complete the feat solo.

The 33-year-old Briton records his journey on social media, aiming to raise funds for motor neurone disease research. Inspired by his friend Craig Eskrett's diagnosis and the loss of another friend, Carl Giblin, to the disease, Humphreys seeks to combat the helplessness the condition brings.

On his fifth day of running, having covered Cannes and Monaco, his GoFundMe campaign accumulated £7,790. Driven by the hope that increased awareness could lead to better funding and potential treatments, Humphreys pushes forward despite the grueling schedule.

