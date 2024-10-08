Government Launches New Cybersecurity Resources to Protect NZ Businesses

The New Zealand Government is stepping up its efforts to ensure the country remains a safe and secure place for businesses by launching a new set of cybersecurity resources, Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Andrew Bayly has announced.

"Cybersecurity is critical for businesses but is often overshadowed by more immediate business concerns," said Minister Bayly. "That’s why we’ve developed these practical, easy-to-use resources to help businesses protect themselves from cyber threats."

The initiative, titled Unmask Cyber Crime, includes a series of short, educational videos aimed at raising awareness and equipping small to medium business owners with the tools and confidence they need to adopt effective cybersecurity practices. The programme is being launched as New Zealand businesses increasingly recognize cybersecurity as a growing concern.

"Cyber-attacks can cause serious damage to businesses, leading to financial losses and reputational harm. Many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in New Zealand are particularly vulnerable because of limited resources," explained Bayly. "This initiative provides business owners with the knowledge and strategies they need to understand and mitigate these risks."

Each video in the series covers a different aspect of cybersecurity, offering clear explanations of the risks businesses face and practical steps they can take to strengthen their defenses. The videos are available for free to all New Zealand businesses.

"The government is committed to working alongside the business sector to ensure these resources reach as many businesses as possible, helping them become resilient against cyber threats," Bayly said. "We will continue to support businesses in safeguarding their operations and ensuring they can thrive in a secure digital environment."