Left Menu

Nuclear Warning: Nobel Peace Prize Highlights Atomic Threats

The Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Nihon Hidankyo highlights global nuclear fears. Tensions rise as Russia, North Korea, and Middle Eastern conflicts challenge nuclear stability. The prize emphasizes the dire consequences of atomic warfare, urging international action for disarmament and a renewed commitment to nuclear peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:01 IST
Nuclear Warning: Nobel Peace Prize Highlights Atomic Threats

The recent awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, underscores a growing global anxiety about the possibility of nuclear conflict. This sentiment comes at a time when geopolitical tensions involving nuclear-armed states are on the rise.

Recent developments have heightened concerns. Russia's lowered threshold for the utilization of nuclear weapons has prompted warnings to the U.S. regarding its support for Ukraine. In the Middle East, fears are escalating around Israel's nuclear capabilities and Iran's potential nuclear ambitions. North Korea, too, has declared its intent to bolster its nuclear prowess, a sentiment echoed by the Federation of American Scientists' estimation of their existing arsenal.

Amidst these tensions, the Nobel accolade serves as a poignant reminder of the destructive history of nuclear weapons and the urgent need for action. Ulrich Kuehn, an arms expert, and Magnus Lovold of the Norwegian Academy of International Law, have praised the prize's timing as nations like Russia, the U.S., and China face escalating nuclear threats and deteriorating arms control treaties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024