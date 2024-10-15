Left Menu

Unveiling the Cosmos: Breakthroughs and Rivalries in Space Exploration

Recent science news highlights include the discovery that Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew, a new reptile fossil in Brazil suggesting clues about dinosaur origins, and Italy's advocacy for private investment in the space sector. SpaceX achieved another Starship test milestone, and NASA launched a mission to explore Jupiter's moon Europa.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking revelation, Spanish scientists claim Christopher Columbus was a 15th-century Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, according to DNA analysis resolving age-old disputes about his origins and burial place. This finding has stirred ongoing debate among nations with vested historical interests in the infamous explorer.

Meanwhile, a remarkable fossil discovery in Brazil could shed light on the rise of dinosaurs. The ancient reptile, Gondwanax paraisensis, dating back 237 million years, suggests vital clues about prehistoric ecosystems. Scientists believe this small, dog-sized creature played a pivotal role in the evolutionary timeline leading up to dinosaur supremacy.

On a different frontier, the Italian space agency's push for private investment in space is underscored by its leader's remarks emphasising regulatory approaches. As the International Astronautical Congress unfolds in Milan, Italy urges stronger European cooperation to ensure global competitiveness amidst growing commercial and geopolitical tensions in outer space.

