In a groundbreaking revelation, Spanish scientists claim Christopher Columbus was a 15th-century Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, according to DNA analysis resolving age-old disputes about his origins and burial place. This finding has stirred ongoing debate among nations with vested historical interests in the infamous explorer.

Meanwhile, a remarkable fossil discovery in Brazil could shed light on the rise of dinosaurs. The ancient reptile, Gondwanax paraisensis, dating back 237 million years, suggests vital clues about prehistoric ecosystems. Scientists believe this small, dog-sized creature played a pivotal role in the evolutionary timeline leading up to dinosaur supremacy.

On a different frontier, the Italian space agency's push for private investment in space is underscored by its leader's remarks emphasising regulatory approaches. As the International Astronautical Congress unfolds in Milan, Italy urges stronger European cooperation to ensure global competitiveness amidst growing commercial and geopolitical tensions in outer space.

