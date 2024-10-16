Left Menu

TECNO POP 9 5G: Festive Offers on Innovation

TECNO POP 9 5G is now available with exciting festive offers. Equipped with a 48MP Sony AI camera and segment-first 5G with NFC, this attractive smartphone is accessible at INR 2,833 per month through Amazon's No-Cost EMI. Designed for Gen Alpha and college students, it's perfect for tech-savvy users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:11 IST
In a move to make 5G technology more accessible, TECNO's latest, the POP 9 5G, returns with exclusive festive offers. The phone can be purchased through Amazon using a No-Cost EMI plan of INR 2,833 per month over three months, making it an attractive deal for budget-conscious buyers.

Targeted at Gen Alpha, college students, and trendsetters, the POP 9 5G is offered in bold hues like Midnight Shadow and Aurora Cloud. Additionally, it includes two unique mobile skins, enabling users to personalize their devices effortlessly.

The smartphone stands out with its 48MP Sony AI camera, delivering vibrant, clear photos, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 for smooth, reliable performance. With 5G and NFC capabilities, it ensures fast connectivity and easy transactions, appealing to young, tech-savvy audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

